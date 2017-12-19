India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market 2017-2022: Increase in Disposable Income as Well as Rapidly Growing Urbanization

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market - Sizing and Growth, By Value, By Type, By Application, By End User: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market in India is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.27% by value during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increase in disposable income in the country as well as rapidly growing urbanization.



Among the segments, natural beauty and personal care products held the majority share in the market, however, organic products are projected to witness fastest growth. Rising health consciousness amongst the Indian consumers is the key factor behind the ample growth rate of natural and organic personal care products in the region. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the ill-effects of harmful synthetic chemicals, sulphates, parabens, fragrances, etc., has also been fuelling the growth in the market. Furthermore, younger consumers in the country are much more attuned to the trends in the global beauty and personal care market as well as the benefits of healthy chemical free products.



As a result, they are increasingly favouring naturally derived merchandises over synthetically produced ones. Over the past few years, targeted skin care products of natural and organic origin such as anti-acne, anti-agers, anti-pollution, etc., have been gaining the attention of Indian consumers. Among the regions, West India represents the largest regional market for India natural & organic personal and beauty care products, chiefly driven by high per capita income as well as disposable income in states such as Maharashtra and Gujrat.



