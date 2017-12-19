At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:10 in BULL GULD X4 H. The certificate will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from December 22, 2017.



Short name: BULL GULD X4 H ---------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0004488799 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: December 21, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0010739763 ---------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: December 22, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 89383 ----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.