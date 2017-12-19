Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2017 at 15.45 Finnish time



VALOE CORPORATION RECEIVED A CA. EUR 0.7 MILLION ORDER FOR SOLAR POWER PLANTS. THE DELIVERY IS PART OF THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH FORUS CAPITAL OY PUBLISHED ON 7 AUGUST 2017



On 7 August 2017 Valoe Corporation ("Valoe") disclosed that it has signed a framework agreement with ForUs Capital Oy on delivering solar power plants worth a total of ca. EUR 4 million to Finland. ForUs Capital sells electricity generated by the solar power plants to its own partners. The first, previously published orders of ca. EUR 450,000 are delivered to nine sites owned by the City of Hanko. The solar power plant deliveries have progressed well. Part of the solar power plants have already been delivered and the rest of the deliveries to the sites owned by the City of Hanko will be made during the first half of the year 2018.



Valoe has today signed a new delivery contract under the framework agreement worth a total of ca. EUR 0.7 million. Pursuant to the new contract Valoe will deliver the solar power plants by the end of August 2018.



The deliveries under the framework agreement other than the ones mentioned above are subject to governmental investment aid and securing final financing.



In Mikkeli on 19 December 2017



Valoe Corporation



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation, tel. +358 405216082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com Eero Oksanen, ForUs Capital Oy, tel. +358 50 562 8343



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.