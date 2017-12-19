NOTICE 19.12.2017 MINI FUTURES



CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



Correct issuer template with order book IDs attached.



Nasdaq Helsinki/Copenhagen/Stockholm has decided to list 21 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) with effect from 20.12.2017. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark/Finland/Sweden.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 19.12.2017 MINI FUTUURIT



KORJAUS: NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 20.12.2017



Liitetty korjattu issuer template, jossa order book ID:t.



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 21 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien listauspäivä on 20.12.2017 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657633