Adama Technologies Corp.: Adama Technologies Corp Announces Developments With Their Online Retail Plans

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Adama Technologies Corp. (OTCPINK: ADAC) announced today their plans to expand their online retail space to include a broader range of products in addition to the high end, big ticket items already being considered. The online retail store called CryX (www.CryX.shop) will also feature an option where customers can purchase products at a discount if they use the CryX coin. Adama Technologies has added a special preview option so investors can see the progress on the launch, which is planned for early 2018. The preview is located at, www.CryX.shop/preview.html.

The Company also stated that recent developments in the crypto retail space are very encouraging as they pointed to the recent ICO and news releases issued by Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). Overstock.com, through their subsidiary, tZERO, has launched their own Security Token Sale and are considering benefits of token holders including the possibility of discounted merchandise and even free membership in Overstock's rewards program. Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne said: "Overstock is proud to be the market-leading enterprise embracing the cryptorevolution. Recognizing the blockchain technology-driven transformation and disruption already underway across numerous industries, Overstock today opens the tZERO ICO."

"These updates and developments from an industry giant such as Overstock.com are just further evidence that our model, our direction, and our ideas are not only viable, but that we are ahead of the curve and are poised to earn a tremendous market share of the cryptocurrency and online crypto retail business as more and more companies embrace cryptocurrency", stated Eric Sills, CEO of Adama Technologies.

With the news of additional product offerings, Adama plans for the CryX marketplace to focus on mid to high end consumer products that can all be bought and sold utilizing the CryX token. Mr. Sills continued, "We are envisioning a customer experience where anyone, anywhere, and at any time, can log into their app, trade and exchange tokens, shop for their favorite products, move tokens or cash between wallets and transfer money to their connected card, bank, and utilize other online wallet accounts. We want to allow crypto transactions to be easy, accessible and secure to all of our users and customers. Our vision is to bring this great technology, flexibility and freedom into a mainstream experience that is just one click or one download away."

