Accuoss diversifies reseller portfolio to include Federos' Assure1 and Fusion1 solutions for unified service assurance, automated workflow engine, and contextual visualization

Federos LLC, the leading provider of next-generation, unified service management solutions for service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises, has partnered with Accuoss LLC to resell Assure1 and Fusion1 solutions. AccuOSS (Accurate Operational Support Systems) specializes in the deployment, customization, and integration of IT Service Management Solutions for communications service providers, large enterprises, and government organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005367/en/

Under this formal partnership agreement, AccuOSS will offer and support the Federos portfolio as a platform on which users can consolidate and manage end-to-end legacy service assurance tools using Assure1. In addition, the Fusion1 solution provides a workflow engine and advanced visualization that enables contextual understanding of IT operations management across virtual and physical services as well as cloud based offerings. Together, the Federos solutions provide customers with the ability to improve end user experiences with improved services, while reducing total cost of ownership.

As a leading service management integrator dedicated to delivering best-in-class operational support systems, AccuOSS recognizes the growing gap in legacy service assurance vendors' ability to provide value in a software defined world. AccuOSS has chosen Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 for its ability to fulfill the demands of both legacy and SDN/NFV networks while delivering customers a truly unified experience. As service providers continue to invest in new systems of engagement, AccuOSS' deployment, custom development, and post-implementation support services of Federos' solutions will help bridge the assurance gap.

"Our customers need to drive down operational costs while supporting new technologies like network virtualization," said Rodney Rindels, Founder and CEO at AccuOSS. "Partnering with Federos extends AccuOSS' ability to deliver those operational savings through the consolidation of expensive legacy platforms while assuring the new wave of SDN/NFV technology."

"We are delighted to welcome AccuOSS to our growing family of partners who are extolling Assure1 and Fusion1 to help customers future-proof their service operations center," said David Knight, CEO at Federos. "The relationship with AccuOSS, and their twenty years of service operations and OSS experience, will address a prevailing opportunity for customers to reduce legacy operations management tools and leverage next generation technology, such as NFV, to bring new services to users quickly and cost effectively."

Federos LLC provides integrated end-to-end service management, business process workflow, and advanced visualization of service desk, inventory, provisioning, and billing systems, as well as private and public clouds, to support the transformation of carrier and enterprise networks. Its next generation service management solutions unify fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. They enable dynamic integration with legacy network management tools and improve the management of services across cloud, physical, and virtual service delivery infrastructures as well as hybrid and disparate operating systems.

About Federos Assure1 and Fusion1

Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 software provide a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant Assure1 platform uses an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

About Accuoss

AccuOSS (Accurate Operational Support Systems) is a software development and information technology integrator who brings deep experience in developing, implementing and supporting Operational Support Systems and IT Service Management solutions to the Satcom, Telco, Energy Utilities, Local Government and Financial Services industries. For more information, please visit www.accuoss.com or at our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/accuoss/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005367/en/

Contacts:

Federos LLC

Donna Bastien, 303-880-4904

dbastien@federos.com

or

Accuoss LLC

Jay Ward, 505-796-5607 x811

jward@accuoss.com