Imperial Minerals Plc - Result of AGM

19 December 2017

Imperial Minerals plc

("Imperial Minerals' or the "Company')

Result of AGM

Imperial MInerals announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP, 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH, all the resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

