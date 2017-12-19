Imperial Minerals Plc - Result of AGM

19 December 2017
Imperial Minerals plc
("Imperial Minerals' or the "Company')
Result of AGM
Imperial MInerals announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP, 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH, all the resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
