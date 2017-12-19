sprite-preloader
Imperial Minerals Plc - Result of AGM

19 December 2017

Imperial Minerals plc

("Imperial Minerals' or the "Company')

Result of AGM

Imperial MInerals announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Edwin Coe LLP, 2 Stone Buildings, Lincoln's Inn, London, WC2A 3TH, all the resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc

Russell Hardwick

Tel: + 61 417 714 292

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

Tel: 020 7469 0930


