Agendia and Bluebee Partner to Bring New NGS-based MammaPrintBluePrintBreast Cancer Kit to Market

Bluebee, a company driving global genomic data-driven medicine, and Agendia, Inc, a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics, have partnered to provide a secure, convenient, data processing solution for Agendia's MammaPrint BluePrint Breast Cancer Recurrence and Molecular Subtyping Kit, which is intended for prognostic use in a clinical setting.

Initially available in Europe, the next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based MammaPrint BluePrint Kit will enable cancer centers to run the test in-house. The partnership with Bluebee enables secure global access to test results, while ensuring all data complies with local data privacy and residency regulations, an essential development in the preparation for the European launch in early 2018.

The MammaPrint test analyzes 70 genes most associated with breast cancer recurrence to provide a binary Low or High Risk-of-cancer recurrence result, while the BluePrint test analyses 80 genes to classify breast cancer into four functional molecular subtypes. Together, the Kit will help physicians personalize treatment management by identifying women who are at a genomic Low Risk for disease recurrence and unlikely to benefit from chemotherapy.

Hans Cobben, Chief Executive Officer of Bluebee said:

"Through this partnership, Bluebee enables Agendia to make the data tangible and actionable. We are generating real clinical solutions out of science, improving human healthcare and enabling a truly individualized approach, this will take the fight against breast cancer to a new level."

Dr. Marjolaine Baldo, Commercial Vice President, EMEA at Agendia said:

"The launch of the NGS-based MammaPrint BluePrint Kit will bring our breast cancer tests to cancer centers across Europe, ensuring that even more patients and their physicians can benefit from the test. Therefore, when choosing a data processing partner, it was important for us to work with a team that could deliver these results in a highly secure form. We are very pleased to partner with Bluebee as we finalize the development of the MammaPrint BluePrint Kit ahead of European launch."

About Bluebee

Bluebee offers a secure global bio-informatics platform to process, analyze, share and store genomics data. Through a private cloud service, Bluebee supports users in clinical diagnostics, therapeutics and research with advanced analytics for genomic data driven medicine that will fuel the future of genomic discovery. Designed for cross-functional teams of clinicians and life science researchers the Bluebee platform effectively centralizes and manages genomics data processes and storage. Bluebee's multi-layered security is designed to meet both specific organizational and regulatory data protection requirements when analyzing and storing research or clinical grade data. Local data processing is guaranteed via "Data Residency Control" in state-of-the-art data centers. The service is available across all major European countries and US cities, as well as in Canada and Asia Pacific.

About Agendia

Agendia is a privately held, leading molecular diagnostics company that develops and markets genomic diagnostic products, which help support physicians with their complex treatment decisions. Agendia's breast cancer tests were developed using an unbiased gene selection by analyzing the complete human genome. Our offerings include the MammaPrint70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test, and the BluePrintMolecular Subtyping Test that provide deeper insight leading to more clinically actionable breast cancer biology.

In addition, Agendia has a pipeline of other genomic products in development. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, leading cancer centers and academic groups to develop companion diagnostic tests in the area of oncology.

