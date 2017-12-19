AcadiaSoft, Inc. was recently honored with the Risk 2018 "Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year" Award for its AcadiaSoft Hub. The Risk Market Technology Awards, an annual ranking of technology vendors, are part of Risk's renowned awards program for firms in the derivatives and risk management industry. The awards presentation was held in London on November 28.

"We are proud to be recognized by Risk among so many game-changing technology products this year," said Chris Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at AcadiaSoft. "While the Hub was built to meet a market need for firms subject to the new margining rules, it has evolved to include new features that have improved overall operational efficiency for participants across the industry. We are excited to see what comes next."

AcadiaSoft's Hub was recognized by Risk earlier this year as the 2017 "OTC Infrastructure Service of the Year." Previous awards include the "Best New Sell-Side Newcomer" award from Waters and the "Strategic Transformation Project of the Year" award from The Banker

The AcadiaSoft Hub provides the non-cleared OTC derivatives market with a central platform that standardizes and integrates margin calculation, disputes management, reconciliation and collateral transfer. It is the only industry-wide solution that directly addressed the initial margin requirements that went into effect in the U.S. and Japan on September 1, 2016 and the variation margin requirements implemented on March 1, 2017.

About AcadiaSoft, Inc.

AcadiaSoft, Inc. is a financial industry collaborative that is uniquely focused on delivering margin automation and standards for counterparties engaged in collateral management. AcadiaSoft allows market participants to communicate vital information on exposures, commitments and adjustments between counterparties in a complete, verifiable and secure manner.

Owned and backed by the investment of 16 major industry participants and infrastructures, the AcadiaSoft community has grown to more than 400 member firms exchanging approximately $400B of collateral on daily basis. The Company's growth has been driven by regulatory change in the derivatives industry that is increasing the demand for automated, transparent and verifiable collateral management.

AcadiaSoft's Advisory Groups, Best Practice Forums and Working Groups provide a unique framework for integrating the thought leadership and capabilities of over 700 market participants, market infrastructures and key service providers across the industry.

AcadiaSoft is headquartered outside of Boston in Norwell, MA and has offices in London, Tokyo and New York.

For more information, see www.acadiasoft.com.

