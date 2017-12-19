

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production dropped in November and producer prices grew at a slower pace, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped 1.2 percent, compared to a 1.3 percent decline expected by economists.



Manufacturing output fell 1.3 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 12.8 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 8.1 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production advanced 9.1 percent, slightly lower than expectations for a 9.6 percent increase.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 1.8 percent on year from 3.0 percent in October. Economists were looking for a 2.2 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation rose 0.1 percent, down from forecasts for a 0.3 percent uptick.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX