CHICAGO, 2017-12-19 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that international legal practice Osborne Clarke - a renowned firm with more than 700 lawyers in 25 international locations - is leading the legal community as the first EMEA law firm to implement iManage Work Product Management with Microsoft Office 2016 and Windows 10.



Osborne Clarke is well under way with the move to Microsoft Office 2016 and Windows 10 with iManage, having completed the roll out in the Netherlands and Singapore this year and plans for additional markets in 2018. This integration allows Osborne Clarke to implement a document and email platform for the organization which delivers an agile working platform and reduces the need for paper documents.



"Solid performance by these key vendors is critical to us," said Nathan Hayes, Director of IT, Osborne Clarke. "Moving to a modern, standard platform allows us to drive innovation and agility across our business which ultimately benefits our clients. This implementation lays the foundation for us to move to iManage Work 10 in early 2018."



iManage Work 10 delivers a new professional work experience empowering the firm's professionals to create, manage and collaborate on all work product from anywhere on any device. iManage Work 10 capitalizes on innovative "smart" features using elements of artificial intelligence that will enable Osborne Clarke to work more intuitively and efficiently, delivering the best client work. The firm is particularly looking forward to iManage Work 10's responsive web interface, robust email filing capabilities and new administrative functionality provided by iManage Control Center.



"Osborne Clarke is leading the way for the EMEA legal community as they move to the very latest version of the desktop," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "iManage is delighted to be part of this programme of excellence. It is important for us to have progressive firms like Osborne Clarke deliver the benefits that iManage brings on the latest office platforms."



About iManage iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.



