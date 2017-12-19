BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS", "the Corporation" or "we") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today that it has successfully passed the ISO 13485 - Medical devices and ISO 9001 annual surveillance audit for its CARA healthcare platform.

"As part of the requirements for the commercialization of the CARA healthcare platform from Health Canada, the Food and Drug Agency in the US and CE in Europe, our Quality Management System is subject to thorough statutory annual compliance audits. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees involved in quality management for their commitment and hard work", said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS and its technologies

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging, text and traditional data mining. DIAGNOS has developed its own Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies, CARA and FLAIRE. FLAIRE is a powerful AI engine that provides the capability of analyzing large and complex data sets. Using Deep Learning methodology combined with our own proprietary algorithms we can deploy rapidly new solutions to the healthcare market

