The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will make available $3.6 billion to distribution companies in India to boost their deployment of rooftop solar PV projects under Phase-II of the National Solar Mission.

India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will dig into its pockets for a spare INR 234.5 billion ($3.66 billion) to boost rooftop solar PV deployment in the country over the next few years.

Faced with a daunting 40 GW rooftop installation goal by 2022, the MNRE hopes to dramatically build upon the current cumulative installed rooftop solar capacity of just over 1.8 GW by offering financial support and incentives to distribution companies (DISCOMs) to assume responsibility of this sector's growth.

In an official government document outlining the proposal, the MNRE says that the concept, once approved, will replace the current strategy for the National Solar Mission's Phase-II, which sets out deployment targets through to 2022.

Annually, the MNRE hopes to install incrementally increasing volumes of rooftop PV, growing from a proposed 5 GW in 2017, 6 GW in 2018, 7 GW in 2019, 8 GW in 2020, and 9 GW in 2021. Many industry observers have long held serious doubts whether India can reach such a target given the low base of installed capacity and inherent difficulties - both financial and infrastructural - in identifying enough viable roof space.

The current central financial assistance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...