Renowned equality advocate to offer global perspective on how to empower company leaders to foster greater humanity in the workplace

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today announced international human rights lawyer and equality advocate Amal Clooney as a keynote speaker at its WorkHuman 2018 conference, April 2-5, 2018, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

The annual WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture. The event has grown five times in size since the inaugural event in 2015, and has featured some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox, and best-selling authors Susan Cain, Adam Grant, Shawn Achor, Arianna Huffington, Amy Cuddy, and Gary Hamel.

Clooney, a practicing attorney at Doughty Street Chambers in London and a visiting professor at Columbia Law School, will discuss her commitment to give a voice to those who don't have one and advocate for neglected and exploited groups.

"Amal is synonymous with the word humanity and embodies all that WorkHuman represents," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "Through her work advocating for the neglected and underappreciated, Amal brings a global and personal perspective to WorkHuman that will help elevate our diversity and inclusion dialogue and validate the importance of bringing humanity back to the workplace."

Throughout her career, Clooney has advocated for neglected and exploited groups, including appearing before the United Nations on behalf of thousands of Yazidi women sexually enslaved by ISIS in Iraq and Syria; representing Armenia in the European Court on Human Rights in a case concerning thedenial of the Armenian genocide; and co-founding the Clooney Foundation for Justice to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms, and communities around the world.

Clooney is a frequent adviser to governments on international law and has held several posts within the U.N., including senior adviser to Kofi Annan when he served as the UN Envoy on Syria. She has also advised the Greek government on the return of the Parthenon Marbles, represented the Chagossians in their legal fight to return to their islands, and challenged the detention of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko at the European Court of Human Rights. She has also been named a "Young Global Leader" by the World Economic Forum and currently serves on the Forum's Global Council on Human Rights.

"Humanity is not just a concept that applies within the context of law; it is something we can all practice every day in our own lives, no matter where we are and what we do," said Clooney.

Clooney joins several established workplace experts as a WorkHuman 2018 conference speaker, including business thinker and best-selling author Simon Sinek; Dr. David Rock, best-selling author and director of the NeuroLeadership Institute; Brené Brown, Ph.D., research professor and three-time New York Times best-selling author; Adam Grant, best-selling author and Wharton professor; Mike Elliott, executive vice president and chief people officer for JetBlue; John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland and global CEO of Healthy Place to Work; Alexander Kjerulf, chief happiness officer at Woohoo inc.; Tony Schwartz, founder and CEO of The Energy Project; and Trina Chiara, founding partner at FIKSU Communications.

