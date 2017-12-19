sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,083 Euro		-0,001
-1,19 %
WKN: 579005 ISIN: GB0001112035 Ticker-Symbol: BX5 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDHALL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDHALL GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,094
0,105
17:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDHALL GROUP PLC
REDHALL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REDHALL GROUP PLC0,083-1,19 %