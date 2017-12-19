

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A draft UN resolution rejecting President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital was torpedoed by the United States by using its veto power.



All but one members of the 15-member UN Security Council, including close US allies Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Ukraine, supported the measure asserting that any decisions on the status of the Holy City of Jerusalem 'have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded.'



But Nikki Haley, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, raised her hand opposing the draft, and thus it failed to pass.



This is the first time in more than six years that the United States exercised its right to veto a resolution in the Security Council.



No resolution presented to the Council can be adopted if any of the five veto power-wielding nations - the US, Britain, China, France and Russia -- votes against it.



The text, tabled by Egypt, would have called on all States 'to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem.'



In her explanation of vote following the Veto, Haley said 'What we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult'. 'It won't be forgotten. It's one more example of the United Nations doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict'.



In a decision that evoked worldwide condemnation, Trump on December 7 recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and announced that the U.S. Embassy would move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



The far reaching decision, which distanced the Palestinians further away from the Middle East peace process, triggered violence in the region. Haley told the Council, 'the United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy.'



The US Ambassador said her country has never been more committed to peace in the Middle East.



A 'peace process' that is damaged by the simple recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel is not a peace process; it is a justification for an endless stalemate, according to Haley.



