International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Engages CFN Media and Joins CSE Composite Index

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / International Cannabrands Inc. (formerly, GEA Technologies Ltd.) (CSE:JUJU-A) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, to conduct a four-month investor and market visibility program beginning on December 18, 2017.

"We are excited to be working with International Cannabrands as it works to develop branded cannabis strains, edibles, and ancillary products with producers and processors across the US, Canada and overseas," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "Branding is clearly what will allow producers to drive margins and differentiation as the global cannabis market commoditizes making JUJU an instrumental model."

Travis Belcher, President of International Cannabrand's commented: "We're very excited to work with Frank Lane and his team."

The agreement with CFN Media is for a term of 120 days and may be terminated by either party upon 10 days prior written notice. CFN Media will assist the Company with content development, coverage on its digital media network and analytical reporting. CFN Media is entitled to receive US$25,000 and 142,857 common shares. The common shares will be subject to a four-month hold period and are restricted for trading in the U.S.

In addition, the Company is proud to announce that some two months after its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company has been included in the CSE Composite Index. "We are delighted to be included in this index," said Jeffrey Britz. "The move is a reflection of the interest displayed by investors and will increase the profile and raise the visibility of our shares on financial markets in the future."

The CSE Composite Index is a broad indicator of market activity for the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). With approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE it is a uniquely positioned gauge of the Canadian small cap market. The index provides a distinctly different risk/return profile than the broad Canadian equity market.

About CFN Media.

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana companies attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed. The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly-traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About International Cannabrands

International Cannabrands acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal™ brand to educate people about the natural connection between Julian Marley, Rastafarian culture, reggae music, and marijuana. International Cannabrands generates revenue from licensing brands to growers, edible manufacturers, oil extractors, producers of ancillary products and apparel in the United States where cannabis has been legalized at the state level, as well as products containing CBD in the US and internationally. Select JuJu Royal products are available in California, Washington, Colorado and Puerto Rico with CBD-only products available in the U.K., the birthplace of Julian Marley. The Company is looking to expand JuJu Royal into Nevada in the near future. The company was founded in 2014 and is based out of Denver, Colorado. The Company believes as the market becomes saturated with products varying in potency and quality, that the branded products will rise to the top and the Company intends to exploit all opportunities available to realize the full value of the Julian Marley brand and to attract other brands.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs using the best solventless technology. One percent of proceeds are distributed for the benefit of veterans using cannabis through the Weed for Warriors Project. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net. International Cannabrands is continuing to work with Julian Marley to identify and develop future strains of marijuana that meet Julian's exacting standards. The Company is continuing to conduct research and development with certain origin genetics to produce additional signature Julian Marley strains for the JuJu Royal Premium Marijuana collection. The intent is to make these strains available to dispensaries and caregivers on a worldwide basis where it is legal.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Jeffrey Britz CFN Media Contact:

Chairman & CEO Frank Lane (206) 369-7050

1045 Lincoln Street, #106 flane@cannabisfn.com

Denver, Colorado 80203

201-394-7882 or jeffrey@jujuroyal.net

Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: International Cannabrands