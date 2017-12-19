Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Research Report 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.38%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical specialty bags market to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales generated from the medical specialty bags.

Medical specialty bags are used for urine and bile collection, patient feeding, blood storage, ice storage, and sterile packaging among others. These specialty bags are used majorly in hospitals, ASCs, physician's clinics, blood banks, home-care settings, and nursing homes.

The global medical specialty bags market has been growing steadily with the increase in number of hospital admissions and rising focus on healthy living. Common medical specialty bags include anesthesia breathing bags, bile collection bags, ostomy drainage bags, urinary collection bags, blood collecting bags, IV fluid bags, enteral feeding bags, cadaver bags, ice bags, and CAPD bags.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing number of new medications requiring IV administration. In IV therapy, medications are infused into vein. It is preferred over oral or other ways of medication. The absorption of some antibiotics from the gastrointestinal system can result in adverse events. Certain medical conditions such as sepsis, bacteremia, pneumonia, wounds, and other infections require a consistent dose of antibiotics to fight infections and balance the electrolyte in the body. Antibiotics such as ampicillin, ceftriaxone, and ciprofloxacin are commonly used in IV therapy.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is High incidence of chronic diseases. With the rise in chronic disorders, the demand for medical specialty bags has increased. Chronic diseases and conditions such as stroke, cancers, arthritis, diabetes, and obesity require medical specialty bags during the treatment.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Risks and complications associated with medical specialty bags. Medical specialty bags are used to treat different medical conditions. However, many risks and complications are associated with these bags. Dermatological complications are the most common problems associated with medical specialty bags, accounting for 45%-50% of patients. Peristomal skin problem is also a common issue that accounts for one in three doctors' visits.

Further, patients are also diagnosed with dermatitis, pressure damage, folliculitis, hypertrophy, and yeast infection. Likewise, possible side effects of CAPD bags include peritonitis and increase in weight due to continuous glucose supply. Also, dialysate leakage in pleural cavity results in hydrothorax. The use of manual resuscitator is associated with the risk of air entering the stomach through the esophagus. Gastric inflation causes vomiting and aspiration of stomach contents into the lungs. Air embolism and lung injuries can also occur during CAPD. Also, in case of urine collection bags, long-term catheterization causes catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Also, urine leakage around the catheter and bladder stone increases the chance of complication.



Introduction of PVC-free bags

High growth potential in emerging economies

