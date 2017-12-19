Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market to Mark CAGR of 4.7% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its recently generated research report titled, "Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market By Type (Low Viscosity Fluids, Intermediate Viscosity Fluids, High Viscosity Fluids), By Applications(Sealants, Encapsulants, Others) And Region - Global Forecast To 2026", which offers a holistic view of the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 5,264.4 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a silicone fluid used as silicone sealant raw material. Other applications include vinyl & hydride for addition cure, silanol terminated fluids for crystallization cure, as well as epoxy, amine, methacrylate, carbinol, and mercapto functionalities. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a colorless liquid, with average molecular weight of around 25,000. It is also water, heat, dirt, and dust resistant.

Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market are secure storage, easy availability and shipping owing to less volatility and non-toxicity as compared to various other chemical compounds. Also, vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxanes are widely used as encapsulants, sealants, and in a wide range of end-use industries as a raw material for manufacturing a range of products. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is also used for weatherproofing and covering cable connectors and high voltage devices, which is extending its usage in the electronics industry.

Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane can be harmful when it comes in contact with skin, eyes, or if it is ingested. Also, high cost of low viscosity products is expected to hamper growth of the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxanes market to a certain extent.

High cost of the vinyl used for manufacturing of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane results into high cost of end products. Advancements or development of cost-effective and efficient products with a wide range of applications can create high potential revenue opportunities for players in the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market in future.

Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The type segment includes low viscosity fluids, intermediate viscosity fluids, and high viscosity fluids. Application segment includes sealants, encapsulants, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

According to vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz,

By type: Intermediate viscosity fluids segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 4.9%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share in the application segment.

By application: Sealants segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the product type segments, registering a CAGR of over 4.9% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market in 2016, and is expected to record highest CAGR of over 5.1% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market includes profiles of some companies such as The Dow Chemical Company, GELEST, Inc., BlueStar New Chemical Materials Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Zhixin Chemical Co., Ltd., PCC SE, Milliken & Company, Siltech Corporation, Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co., Ltd., Finetech Industry Limited, AB Specialty Silicone Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market for 2017-2026.

