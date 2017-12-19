Antuit Holdings Pte Ltd ("Antuit"), a global analytics company backed by Goldman Sachs, today announced the launch of its new cybersecurity division, CYFIRMA.

Recognizing that cybersecurity was one of the most significant applications of its big data analytics specialty, Antuit expanded into the space in early 2016. CYFIRMA, which offers market-leading cyberthreat visibility products and services, was created in response to the rapidly growing demand for Antuit's cybersecurity solutions.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, CYFIRMA's flagship platform delivers comprehensive, real-time insights into emerging cyberthreats, attack motives and methods-customized to a client's industry and IT environment. CYFIRMA's threat intelligence predicts and simulates potential security breaches before they occur, enabling clients in 2017 to evade compromise by WannaCry, Petya, Bad Rabbit and other significant cyberbreaches.

"CYFIRMA helps companies optimise their security posture and better allocate often limited security resources, talent and funds," said Shiong Tan, Antuit COO and co-founder and head of the new division. "The market pain point has moved very quickly from creating a functional security posture to maintaining it against well-funded, constantly evolving enemies. CYFIRMA's products and services significantly reduce security risks while lowering overall security costs, making information available every day to clients for optimal security governance and control configuration."

With CYFIRMA products, clients can better keep pace with malicious threat actors, anticipate breaches and prioritize actions to neutralize risks. "In 20 years of close involvement with cyberthreat investigation and analysis, I have never seen such a rapid escalation and sophistication in type and level of attacks as in the last few years," said Kumar Ritesh, co-founder and CTO of CYFIRMA.

"To effectively manage cyber risk, organizations have no choice but to more fully understand the cybercriminals they are up against," Ritesh continued. "There is now a clear requirement for improved application of contextual cyberthreat intelligence to a company's overall cybersecurity posture-including its strategic, management and technical layers-not just its tactical security controls."

CYFIRMA clients gain a greater level of understanding about their cyber "enemies" than ever before, Tan noted. "CYFIRMA is a natural extension of Antuit's analytics expertise, and we are delighted to launch this new division."

CYFIRMA defends against cyberattacks by supplying organizations with real-time threat intelligence that enables them to take a more proactive security approach. By aggregating, correlating and analyzing information from hundreds of thousands of sources on the open and dark web, CYFIRMA helps clients anticipate what types of attacks are most likely to occur and provide the most effective response.

Shiong Tan, co-founder and head of CYFIRMA, also serves as the COO, CFO and board director of Antuit Group. He spearheaded Antuit's successful entrance into the cybersecurity space and designed the company's threat intelligence platform with Kumar Ritesh. Tan has spent nearly two decades investing in and transforming businesses as a private equity and venture capital investor. He is passionate about leveraging artificial intelligence to create a digitally secure future for everyone.

Co-founder and CYFIRMA CTO Kumar Ritesh is one of the world's pre-eminent cybersecurity experts, with leadership experience spanning the public and private sectors. He has a strong track record of developing successful cybersecurity strategies, products, policies, standards and solutions, in addition to running complex IT security programs. Previously, Ritesh was head of cybersecurity at BHP Billiton; he also held various technical and consulting roles at PWC, IBM and at a government intelligence agency.

Antuit's advanced analytics platforms and solutions help companies around the world predict, shape and fulfill demand. Combining domain expertise and proprietary technologies, Antuit delivers revenue and margin growth, improved supply chain efficiency and increased customer satisfaction.

