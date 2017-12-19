SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, December 19
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
|SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC ORD 5P
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Armstrong Investments Limited
|14.12.2017
|18.12.2017
|Below 4%
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|% of voting rights x
|GB0000684174
|298,208
|298,208
|200,000
|200,000
|3.331%
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|200,000
|3.331%
|SVM Asset Management Ltd
|7 Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3AH
|0131 226 6699
info@svmonline.co.uk
|Alexander Moffat & Co WS
|Diane Miller
|7 Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3AH
|0131 718 5618
dmiller@svmonline.co.uk
|Co. Sec and Head of Ops
|Disclosure based on an issued share capital of 6,005,000 ordinary shares
|For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FCA website.