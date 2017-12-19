Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Announces First Revenue in Connection with its Ongoing CTS Commercialization Efforts

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM) (the "Company"), announced today that wholly owned subsidiary Ek Laboratories ("EK") received a six-figure payment from Phoenix Biomaterials Thomaston, LLC ("Phoenix"), upon their completion of due diligence of the CTS process, for successful feedstock evaluation as well as preliminary engineering reports, related to building a greenfield (new plant from the ground up) CTS plant. Phoenix intends to enter into a sublicense agreement with the Company once they finalize the logistics of their initial site based on the reports purchased from the Company.

The Company books its first sales after just four years of technology development. This marks an important milestone for the young Company and confirms the viability and market-demand of its core technology. Normal chemical process development typically takes anywhere from 9 to 14 years to progress from lab to industrial scale, according to Development of Chemical Processes by Herbert Vogel. The CTS process has accomplished this in under four years which is a testament to the uncomplicated process and the elegance of the technology, as well as to the team tasked to get it done.

As the Company and Phoenix negotiate a working relationship, EK will continue to further develop and optimize Phoenix's feedstock process requirements, while assisting in their site development and advising in regulatory matters. Phoenix intends to build a plant capable of processing 1,000 tons per day of agricultural waste to be located in the southeast United States. A relationship between the Company and Phoenix would be governed by a sublicense agreement, which will include a seven-figure license fee as well as royalty payments, issued in accordance with the master license agreement between a Company subsidiary and the University of Central Florida. Phoenix intends to build and operate multiple plants throughout North America over the next several years. This represents significant revenue to the Company in the form of license fees, royalty payments and management/maintenance contracts.

About ALLM:

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida, via its affiliate Carbolosic, LLC. Carbolosic holds the exclusive, worldwide license to four (4) issued patents and fourteen (14) filed and pending patents revolving around the core CTS (cellulose to sugar) technology. ALLM also holds the exclusive CTS rights to North America (Canada, US, and Mexico) and Africa.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material into sugars and other products in a matter of minutes with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure or hazardous materials of any kind. The CTS process when used in the production of Ethanol is clean, less expensive to build and operate than traditional ethanol plants or other cellulose ethanol technologies and is completely environmentally friendly.

Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

