Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - Power Americas Minerals Corp. (TSXV: "PAM") ("Power Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of sampling and mapping which formed part of the Company's due diligence on newly acquired claims to the southwest of the core Kittson-Cobalt Project, located in the prolific Cobalt Silver Camp in Northeast Ontario, Canada.

The due diligence work consisted of reconnaissance geological mapping and prospecting with a total of 106 samples collected from historic workings, waste rock piles and bedrock. This work encountered anomalous cobalt mineralization in numerous undocumented workings (pits, shafts and trenches) over approximately three-kilometer strike length located in Nipissing diabase, similar to the mineralization at the Shakt-Davis mine. Significant samples collected are listed below in Table 1. and the locations of all samples are shown in Figure 1.

Table 1. Due Diligence Sampling Highlights.

Sample Number Co wt. % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu wt.% Ni wt. % Pb wt. % 468907 0.05 0.07 0.6 0.02 0.01 0.01 468959 0.17 0.15 0.7 0.00 0.01 0.01 468960 0.14 0.12 1.1 0.01 0.01 0.03 468961 0.08 0.03 34.6 0.60 0.01 2.18 468962 0.10 0.03 0.9 0.43 0.01 0.01 468970 0.04 0.02 3.0 1.68 0.02 0.03 469114 0.97 0.18 3.3 0.99 0.08 0.01 469159 0.09 0.02 0.8 0.10 0.02 0.05

Figure 1. Sample locations.