Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA) and its unique approach to developing a wide range of cannabidiol (CBD) products across several market segments. The company begins trading today, December 19, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol VIDA.

The cannabidiol industry is projected to top $2 billion in revenue by 2020, according to the Hemp Business Journal, which represents a 700% increase over the prior years. While the wider cannabis industry is poised to exceed $50 billion, the market for CBD-based products represents the fastest growing subset of the industry. Researchers have also become increasingly interested in the cannabinoid's therapeutic potential.

CBDs Show Strong Potential

Researchers have become increasingly interested in CBDs since Charlotte's Web became widely popular for treating childhood epilepsy. According to Google Scholar, there have been more than 2,000 papers published about CBD this year alone. Many companies have also become increasingly interested in the therapeutic potential for the cannabinoid, as evidenced by the more than 1,600 U.S. patents that have been issued mentioning CBD.

The strong interest in CBD research has also fueled increasing demand among consumers for over-the-counter CBD products. Google Trends shows a significant increase in search activity for terms like "CBD oil" as consumers seek out supplements to improve their health. Most of this demand comes from the United States, Canada, and certain parts of Europe, and the growth in search traffic and interest has shown no signs of abating.

In addition to interest in CBD, the wider functional food and beverage industry continues to capture market share from traditional beverage products like soft drinks. Consumers are seeking healthier options to conventional beverages that contain sugar or artificial sweeteners, which includes iced teas, vitamin waters, and related products. CBD products could play a big role in this emerging category as researchers continue to uncover their benefits.

Last month, the Canadian government officially legalized cannabinoid-infused foods and beverages across the country. The news comes shortly after the beverage giant Constellation Brands announced a 9.9% investment in Canopy Growth Corp., a leading licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada. The move supports both the CBD and THC sides of the cannabis industry and opens the door to further investment.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also removed CBD from its Prohibited Substances List as of January 1, 2018. This means that athletes around the world can benefit from the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and neuroprotective benefits of CBD supplements without worrying about consequences from antiquated cannabinoid laws. The use of CBD supplements by athletes could also generate more widespread awareness of the benefits.

Consumer CBD Products

Phivida - which combines "Phi" (the golden ratio) with "Vida" (the philosophy of valuing happiness) - is focused on developing all-natural, whole-plant products that provide consumers with access to the benefits of CBDs in the most palatable way.

The company has pioneered innovative consumer CBD products, including sweet iced teas, vitamin juices, and vitamin shots, that make the cannabinoid much more accessible to the average person than raw oils. In addition to its consumer line, the company has developed clinical CBD oil tinctures for integrated healthcare professionals to dispense to their patients and wholesale CBD oil products to support the industry's growth.

By focusing on these markets, the company provides investors with exposure to both the rapidly growing market for CBD supplements and the rapidly growing functional food and beverage industry.

Phivida recently closed an oversubscribed IPO - without the use of a reverse takeover or shell company. The company initiates trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "VIDA". This means that investors have access to a very clean cap table and company with a unique approach to the industry.

Looking Ahead

Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA) represents a compelling opportunity within the burgeoning CBD industry with consumer, healthcare-focused, and wholesale product lines. Recent acceptance of CBD by both the Canadian government and the WADA bodes well for further growth in the industry. Meanwhile, today's IPO is the first full prospective IPO in the Canadian cannabis industry and appears well positioned for near-term growth.

For more information, visit the Phivida's website.

