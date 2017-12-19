

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank kept its interest rates on hold on Tuesday, as expected.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank kept the base rate at 0.90 percent, in line with economists' forecasts.



The key rate had been slashed by 15 basis points in March last year, which was the first reduction in eight months.



The overnight central bank deposit rate was retained at -0.15 percent, after lowering by 10 basis points in September.



The lending rate was kept unchanged at 0.90 percent.



