The National Control Commission for Prices and Energy (hereinafter - Commission) on 19th December, 2017 decided to change the Commission's decision dated 16th November, 2017 when public electricity price ceiling for Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB consumers buying electricity from medium and low voltage network was set for 2018.



According to the Commission's resolution, for 2018 electricity price cap for consumers in medium voltage networks will amount 6.720 ct/kWh (VAT excluded), in low voltage networks - 8.981 ct/kWh (VAT excluded).



Currently public electricity price cap for consumers, who buy electricity from medium voltage networks is 7.102 ct/kWh (VAT excluded) and from low voltage networks - 9.088 ct/kWh (VAT excluded).



Public electricity price cap composes of these components: electricity cost, PSO price, price of system services, transmission service price cap, public supply service price cap and distribution price cap.



Final ESO electricity prices and tariffs for 2018 will be clear after Commission's publication. ESO will inform about prices and tariffs according to the laws.



