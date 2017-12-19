

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) said it has placed a reservation for 125 of Tesla's new fully-electric Semi tractors.



Tesla's Semi tractor claims up to 500 miles range on a single charge, an unparalleled cabin experience for drivers, enhanced on-road safety and significantly reduced long-term cost of ownership. Safety features include: automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automated lane guidance, and brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire with redundancy.



Tesla expects to begin production of the vehicles in 2019 and UPS will be among the first companies to put the vehicles into use.



UPS has established a goal for 25 percent of the electricity it consumes to come from renewable energy sources by 2025. In addition, by 2020 UPS plans that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be an alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicle, up from 16 percent in 2016. The company also set a new goal that by 2025, 40 percent of all ground fuel will be from sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel, an increase from 19.6 percent in 2016.



