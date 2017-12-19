Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market 2017-2022: Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 7.15%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation), Services (In-House, Contact), End-User Industry (2017 Edition): Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.15% by value during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increase in surgical procedures in conjunction with increasing occurrences of inveterate ailments and growing incidences of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).
Over the recent years, the global medical sterilization equipment industry has been growing rapidly owing to rise in number of surgical procedures and increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare. Globally, the growth in medical sterilization equipment market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Among the modes of sterilization, low temperature sterilization equipment is projected to witness fastest growth. Among the regions, North America followed by Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population base, rapid economic development and high per capita expenditure on healthcare.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
- Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market
- By Mode of Sterilization - High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation Sterilization, Others
- By Services - In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization
- By End User Industry - Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities
Strategic Recommendation
- Increasing demand for low temperature sterilization equipment
- Contract sterilization market to witness consistent growth
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Medical Sterilization Equipment Outlook
5. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Segmental Analysis
7. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Analysis
8. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Dynamics
9. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Trends
10. Porter Five Force Analysis
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Product Specifications
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
17. Company Profiling
- 3M
- Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.
- Andersen Products
- Belimed
- Cantel Medical
- Getinge
- MMM Group.
- Sterigenics
- Steris Plc
- TSO3
