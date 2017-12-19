Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market 2017-2022: Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 7.15%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation), Services (In-House, Contact), End-User Industry (2017 Edition): Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.15% by value during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increase in surgical procedures in conjunction with increasing occurrences of inveterate ailments and growing incidences of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).

Over the recent years, the global medical sterilization equipment industry has been growing rapidly owing to rise in number of surgical procedures and increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare. Globally, the growth in medical sterilization equipment market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Among the modes of sterilization, low temperature sterilization equipment is projected to witness fastest growth. Among the regions, North America followed by Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population base, rapid economic development and high per capita expenditure on healthcare.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market

By Mode of Sterilization - High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation Sterilization, Others

By Services - In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization

By End User Industry - Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities



Strategic Recommendation



Increasing demand for low temperature sterilization equipment

Contract sterilization market to witness consistent growth

3M

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Andersen Products

Belimed

Cantel Medical

Getinge

MMM Group.

Sterigenics

Steris Plc

TSO3

