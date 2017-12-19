

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) said that it agreed to acquire Signode Industrial Group Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd., a provider of transit packaging systems and solutions, from The Carlyle Group, in a cash transaction valued at $3.91 billion subject to customary closing adjustments.



The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018 and to significantly increase free cash flow. Debt financing has been fully committed in support of the transaction.



With pro forma sales and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion and $384 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended November 30, 2017, Signode is the world's leading supplier of transit packaging systems and solutions, which consist of strap, stretch and protective packaging consumables and the application equipment and tooling for each.



