The company has also been granted a licence for the deployment of 12 MW of storage in the Netherlands.

Dutch power provider, Nuon has a 200 MW PV project pipeline in the Netherlands, according to a press release from its parent company, Sweden's electric utility, Vattenfall.

Nuon, which has specialized in the development of wind power projects over the past years, said that solar projects can be implemented more quickly than wind projects, and that a co-location of both technologies is "many times a great idea".

No details, however, were provided on the 200 MW solar project pipeline. It is very likely, however, that these projects are currently being developed under Netherlands' SDE+ program for large-scale renewable energy projects.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...