ABEC Kells, Co. Meath, Ireland, becomes the first biopharmaceutical vessel manufacturer in Ireland to secure American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Certificate of Authorization for pressure vessel manufacture and repair

ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced its manufacturing facility in Kells, Co. Meath, Ireland has received ASME Certificate of Authorization to manufacture and service pressure vessels. ABEC Kells is the first biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturer in Ireland to receive ASME's Certificate of Authorization.

A Certificate of Authorization from ASME confirms ABEC complies with the stringent ASME VIII design codes and fabrication process, and is authorized to apply the ASME "U" stamp to new equipment, and "R" stamp to service repair work to ASME certified vessels. ABEC Kells is the second of ABEC's facilities to obtain ASME authorization. ABEC, Springfield, MO, USA facility has held ASME Certification since 2003. Both ABEC facilities also have full capability to deliver vessels per the European Pressure Equipment Directive (PED). This enables customers to more easily transfer and repair vessels amongst their worldwide operations since vessels and repairs can be dual certified to ASME code and the PED. ABEC Kells has also applied for its China Manufacturing License (ML) to manufacture pressure equipment for the Chinese market. This is in addition to ABEC Springfield which already has its ML in place.

"The biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry is global and dynamic. A reliable supply of high quality vessels and certified services is critical for our customers," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "ABEC is leading the industry in code compliance at our manufacturing facilities, bringing customers maximum flexibility and responsiveness to address their global vessel needs."

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity.

