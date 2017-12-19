Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top challenges in the telecommunications industry. Over the past few years, technologies in the telecom industry have come a long way and have gone through major transformations due to which the telecommunication industry is facing some challenges.

The telecommunication industry players are facing numerous challenges in the digital era. Communication tools based on the Internet have intensely reduced the traditional profits of telecom operators for SMS and voice calls. Quantzig has recognized a few challenges that the telecommunication companies need to overcome to boost their revenues.

According to the telecommunication industry experts at Quantzig, "Telecommunications companies have been forced to continually grow and innovate to survive and stay afloat in the market successfully."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and presenting solutions to clients across various industrial sectors. Listed below are the top challenges in the telecommunication industry.

Some of the top challenges in the telecommunication industry

OTT Services Are Slowly Taking Over the Market: Many messaging apps such as facebook messenger and WhatsApp have gained popularity among the users.

Many messaging apps such as facebook messenger and WhatsApp have gained popularity among the users. Gearing Up for IoT: IoT is slowly making its way to becoming part and parcel of our everyday lives.

IoT is slowly making its way to becoming part and parcel of our everyday lives. Voice Revenues are Falling: With the increased internet and Wi-Fi speed and data limit, it has become much cheaper and easier for people to resort to VOIP calls.

With the increased internet and Wi-Fi speed and data limit, it has become much cheaper and easier for people to resort to VOIP calls. Visit our page, to view the complete list of the top four challenges in the telecommunications industry

