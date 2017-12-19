

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $452 million, or $0.63 per share. This was lower than $491 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $4.26 billion. This was up from $3.94 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $452 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX