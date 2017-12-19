LONDON, 2017-12-19 15:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many dimensions to good leadership. A successful leader is steadfastly determined, willing to make difficult decisions, and able to pursue new opportunities with an eye set far into the future.



2017 has been a tumultuous and uncertain year by any measure, but crucially it will be remembered as a turning point in the economic climate across Europe, with business confidence, growth and production finally picking up pace. Against this backdrop, European CEO magazine has picked out the 100 top companies and business leaders of the year, awarding those that are shaping the future and making strides in their respective fields.



In compiling the list, European CEO looks to award not just those that are presiding over successful and profitable companies today, but those that are on track to lead the most disruptive, sustainable and innovative businesses of the future. As a result, the selection of awardees not only provides an insight into today's great leaders, but is also an indication of where European business is headed in the years ahead.



Some of the names that feature in the European CEO Awards 2017 are widely covered figures in business, such as Saint Laurent's Francesca Bellettini, Jean-François van Boxmeer and GlaxoSmithKline's Emma Walmsley. Winners also include some lesser-known names that are making their mark, such as Quint Kelders of Airopack and Per Norman of Mr Green. Other names to watch include Angeliki Frangou, CEO of Navios Maritime Holdings, and Edward Enninful, British Vogue's new editor-in-chief.



To read more about the winners and why they've made the cut, pick up the latest issue of European CEO, available in print, online and on tablet now:



www.europeanceo.com



World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.



CONTACT INFORMATION World News Media Elizabeth Matsangou Editorial Department +44 (0)20 7553 4162 elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com