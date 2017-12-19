European News Daily: Customer Reviews and Site Data Improve UX at TicketOffices.com

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Anyone who has ever purchased event tickets understands it can be quite a painful process. The ability to buy tickets online has eliminated the headache of buying from the box office, but it has introduced a new set of challenges. From prices that are sometimes above face value to service fees that can be as high as 40%, customers can feel like the issues are endless when purchasing event tickets. However, one ticket seller is trying to fix the problem.

TicketOffices.com is an event ticket reseller that now gives every customer a 100% guarantee on every order. With hundreds of tickets sold each day, TicketOffices.com is focused on making each customer's purchase experience as easy as possible. A big part of that is using customer reviews to understand current issues that customers are facing and developing ways to address them.

Customer Reviews Inspire a Better Customer Experience

Customer reviews are important for any business, regardless of their industry. 74% of customers read reviews, according to a report by the Pew Research Center. Reading these customer reviews allows businesses to understand areas for improvement and how they can make the user experience, UX, better.

With the price of tickets being so important to customers, the company pays close attention to reviews that mention pricing. The company actually has little control over prices because they are already set, however, TicketOffices.com instituted a 100% guarantee that allows customers to buy with confidence in the price, in on-time delivery and in ticket authenticity. The company even guarantees a full refund if an event is permanently canceled.

Customer reviews also led to an enhancement in the purchase process. Originally, customers selected the desired quantity of tickets on the checkout page, but reviews indicated customers would prefer to select ticket quantity earlier in the process. TicketOffices.com made that happen and also made sure the price per ticket is clearly broken out.

Site Data Drives Refinements in the UX

TicketOffices.com also turns data from customer visits into improvements in the ticket buying process. By tracking how much time customers spend making a purchase on the site, the company's designers and developers have been able to streamline the process. The company also tests every device when it is released to ensure the site works easily with whatever device a customer is using.

The Ticket Resale Process

Ticket resellers, like TicketOffices.com, are often mistaken for direct sellers rather than ticket resale sites. Here is how the process of ticket reselling works. After an event goes on sale, tickets are usually distributed to various outlets, including pre-sale contracts, sponsorships, brokers, etc. Ticketoffices.com only works with licensed, certified, and professional ticket resellers to ensure customer satisfaction and the validity of tickets. As a reseller, TicketOffices.com is a great resource for getting tickets to sold-out events, getting tickets at a lower price, or getting better seats.

TicketOffices.com also guarantees each ticket sold. Customers get a guarantee that their tickets will arrive in time for the event, that they will receive the tickets that were paid for, that all tickets are valid and authentic, and that if an event is canceled, they will receive a full refund.

About TicketOffices.com

TicketOffices.com is not a box office or a venue. As with other ticket resellers, prices of tickets and availability change based on supply and demand. TicketOffices.com only sells tickets from verified ticket resources, unlike tickets sold on Craigslist, which could be invalid or duplicated.

TicketOffices.com says, "You can be confident knowing available tickets are completely authenticated and are backed by our 100% guarantee." TicketOffices.com also ensures that personal and sensitive information is safe and secure. When purchasing tickets, customers can directly download them or can choose to have them mailed.

To learn more about TicketOffices.com visit:

Website - http://www.ticketoffices.com

Blog - https://blog.ticketoffices.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ticketoffices

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ticketoffices

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ticketoffices

SOURCE: European News Daily