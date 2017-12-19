

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter declined to $546 million, or $0.76 per share from $609 million or $0.83 per share in the prior year.



On an adjusted basis, net income of $452 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to net income of $491 million or $0.67 per share, for the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted net income excluded unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives and other net charges, totaling $94 million in net gains for 4Q 2017 and $118 million of net gains for the fourth-quarter of 2016.



Gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or 'ALBD') increased 6.8 percent. In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 4.2 percent for the fourth-quarter 2017, better than September guidance of up 1.5 to 2.5 percent.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $4.26 billion from $3.94 billion last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $4.15 billion.



First quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the first quarter of 2018 are expected to increase by approximately 2.0 to 3.0 percent compared to the prior year. Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and changes in currency exchange rates compared to prior year are expected to decrease earnings by $0.02 per share.



The company expects adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter 2018 to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.41 versus 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38. Analysts expect earnings of $0.46 per share for the first-quarter.



Based on current booking trends, the company expects full year 2018 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent compared to the prior year. The company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to the prior year. As a result of higher fuel prices, forecasted fuel costs for the full year 2018 are expected to increase approximately $117 million compared to the prior year, net of realized fuel derivatives, reducing earnings by $0.16 per share. This is partially offset by favorable movements in currency exchange rates, which are forecasted to increase earnings by $0.08 per share.



The company expects full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.30, compared to 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $3.82. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.29 per share.



The company said it remains on track to achieve double digit return on invested capital in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX