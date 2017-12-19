The global container stacking cranes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global container stacking cranes market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global container stacking cranes market analyzes the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including rubber tired gantry cranes (RTG) and rail mounted gantry cranes(RMG). As projected in 2016, around 55% of the market share originated from rubber tired gantry cranes.

Based on geography, the global container stacking cranes market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. As of 2016, more than 37% of the market share came from the Americas.

"In South America, the manufacturing and distribution activities are expected to increase during the forecast period. The presence of three main shipping fronts will be the major driver for the growth of the container stacking cranes market in South America. The shippers and carriers in these ports will go for container stacking cranes because of their low cost. The other developing countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Argentina are expected to show reasonable growth in the container stacking cranes market in the Americas. This is because of the rising trade possibilities due to increased customer spending," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for logistics research.

Global container stacking cranes market: competitive vendor landscape

Container handling is a complex operation. Therefore, container stacking cranes are used to facilitate movement of cargo to and from the ship, transit shed, barge, warehouse, railway wagon or road vehicle. The deployment of both loaded and unloaded capacity stacking cranes versions are widespread and offered by most vendors. However, the choice lies with the end-user and is dependent on the extent of the container traffic handled. Accordingly, many stacking crane categories are offered to suit the end-user requirement or preference.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing demand for container handling equipment

Increased container port traffic

Market challenges:

High entry barrier

Volatile steel prices

Market trends:

Adoption of automation

Industry consolidation

