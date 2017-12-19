Following its announcement last week, budget airline Ryanair confirmed on Tuesday that it will recognise pilot unions for the first time in its history and that it will meet with cabin crew unions, as it looks to avert a strike in the run-up to Christmas. Last Friday, the airline said it had written to the pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal inviting each of them to talks. It said it will recognise these unions as long as they establish committees of Ryanair ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...