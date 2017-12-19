Low-maintenance building products manufacturer Epwin Group has disposed of one of its subsidiaries, Indigo Products, to Indigo Acquisitions, it announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the disposal of Indigo Products, for total consideration of £1, to Indigo Acquisitions, followed the insolvency of Entu UK earlier in the year. Indigo was primarily engaged in fabricating window frames for Entu, prior to that business entering administration. During the 10-month period to 31 October, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...