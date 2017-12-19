Prospex Oil and Gas has agreed to acquire up to a 49.9% interest in the Tesorillo Project in southern Spain, it announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said Tesorillo contains a known gas discovery, which a competent person's report undertaken by Netherland Sewell and Associates in 2015 estimated could hold gross unrisked prospective resources of 830 billion cubic feet of gas, with upside in excess of 2 Tcf. It said the acquisition was in line with the company's strategy to build a portfolio ...

