Specialist agricultural and distribution business NWF Group updated the market on its trading for the half year to 30 November on Tuesday, reporting that it was ahead of the prior year with the board retaining confidence in delivering full-year expectations. The AIM-traded firm said net debt was also lower than at the same time last year. In the feeds division, performance improved as planned with the benefits of previous capital investment being delivered, alongside a recovering dairy market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...