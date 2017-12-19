Shire said on Tuesday that clinical trials for a drug to treat Hunter syndrome in children, SHP609, failed to meet their primary and secondary endpoints. SHP609 is an investigational formulation of idursulfase administered intrathecally for a new potential indication for the treatment of pediatric patients with Hunter syndrome (mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II) and cognitive impairment. Howard Mayer, senior vice president and global Head of R&D, said: "Shire is disappointed that the top-line ...

