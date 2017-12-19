The US housing market continued to be in good shape last month, amid a surge in construction of single-family homes. Housing starts jumped by 3.3% month-on-month to reach an annualised pace of 1.297m in November, according to the Census Bureau, which was up from a downwardly revised pace of 1.256m for October. Economists had projected an annualised pace of starts of 1.250m, on the back of an initially estimated increase of 1.290m for the previous month. Within the above, starts for single family ...

