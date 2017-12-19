Melker Schörling AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Melker Schörling AB.



Short name: MELK ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001785270 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 37472 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on January 19, 2018.



