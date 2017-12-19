Den 14 november 2017 observationsnoterades aktierna i Melker Schörling AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Schörling & Partners AB. Den 18 december 2017 offentliggjorde Schörling & Partners AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att Schörling & Partners AB äger och kontrollerar mer än 90 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet fullföljs.



Den 19 december 2017 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Melker Schörling AB (MELK, ISIN-kod SE0001785270, orderboks-ID 37472) ska observationsnoteras.



On November 14, 2017, the shares in Melker Schörling AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Schörling & Partners AB. On December 18, 2017, Schörling & Partners AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Schörling & Partners AB owns and holds more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional.



On December 19, 2017, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The same day the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Melker Schörling AB (MELK, ISIN code SE0001785270, order book ID 37472) will be given observation status.



