The "Europe Pruritus Market and Competitive Landscape 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Europe Pruritus Market and Competitive Landscape 2017, provides comprehensive insights into Pruritus pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, product sales, market forecast, product forecasts, and market shares. This study accurately estimates and forecast Pruritus market size and drug sales. This research also provides insights into Pruritus epidemiology and late stage pipeline.

The report is classified into nine sections Pruritus overview with definitions, symptoms, etiology, diagnosis, treatment options; Pruritus pipeline insights covering late stage clinical trials pipeline; Pruritus prevalence trends by countries; Pruritus market size and forecast by countries, market events, trends; product sales and forecast by countries; market shares by countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Pruritus: Disease Overview

2. Pruritus Pipeline Insights

3. Pruritus Epidemiology Analysis

4. Germany Pruritus Market Insights

5. France Pruritus Market Insights

6. Italy Pruritus Market Insights

7. Spain Pruritus Market Insights

8. UK Pruritus Market Insights

9. Europe Pruritus Market Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nwn9zk/european_pruritus?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005806/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dermatological Drugs