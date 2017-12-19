The global digital map market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global digital map market by use (outdoor and indoor) and by application (navigation and geocoder). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: adoption of intelligent PDAs

A personal digital assistant (PDA) is a software agent that can perform tasks or services for any individual. These tasks or services are based on user input, location awareness, and the ability to access information from a variety of online sources such as news, weather or traffic conditions, user schedules, and retail prices. Sometimes, these devices are referred to as virtual assistants that are accessed by the consumers for personal use. These devices help the user while driving and help physically disabled users to access the latest technology through voice services.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices research, "There is a rapid increase in the number of PDA users. PDAs manage busy schedules and meetings. These devices attain the details of schedules and locations using a digital map to inform the user where and when to go. PDAs are a very cost-effective way to get personal assistance without hiring personnel. The adoption of portable and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in which PDAs are installed is providing an opportunity for the personal assistant market to grow. Thus, the growth of the PDA market increases the use of digital maps that will boost the market for digital map services and licensing."

Market trend: adoption of digital maps by smartphone manufacturers

The adoption of digital maps by smartphone manufacturers to create global positioning system (GPS) enabled smartphones is gaining widespread popularity. The increasing functionalities and processing capabilities of smartphones and tablets allow present-day users to use their smart devices to find real-time directions to nearby locations, traffic details, and weather forecasts. Location-based service (LBS) applications are integrated with digital maps that provide location information to end-users. Hence, smartphone manufacturers are getting into partnerships with digital map vendors to offer inbuilt maps on their devices.

Market challenge: security and privacy of mobile apps

There is a need to adopt best practices for data security, app security, and privacy due to the accelerating use of mobile application-based location services integrated with digital maps. In the software applications, developers often overlook necessary standards and guidelines to attain security and fail to maintain the standards in different versions or device platforms. Creating a security and privacy discipline with robust integration in an app's lifecycle pays long-term dividends to a company and the users of its apps.

Key vendors in the market

Alibaba

Apple

Google

HERE

Micello

NavInfo

The global digital map market is highly competitive because of the presence of major players such as Apple, Google, HERE, Alibaba, Micello, and NavInfo. The market is also dominated by many app publishing companies such as MiTAC International, CE Info Systems, MapSherpa, Nearmap, OnStar, PeopleNet, Roadtrippers, TomTom International, and Traceon. The increasing demand for high-quality content needs by various industries, rapid technological changes, and change in consumer preferences along with intense competition presents risks to the vendors in the market.

