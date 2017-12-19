

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said that requests for user data from governments worldwide continued to increase.



According to Facebook's latest semi-annual Transparency Report, requests for account data from governments increased by 21 percent globally to 78,890 from 64,279 in the last report, which covered the second half of 2016. The Transparency Report was previously called the Government Requests Report.



The countries that were most active in making requests to Facebook for account data were the U.S., India, the UK, Germany and France. The governments of these countries had more than 50 percent of their requests granted.



The U.S. government made 32,716 requests for data in the latest period, up 26 percent from the second half of 2016, Facebook said in its latest report. Facebook granted 85 percent of the U.S. government's requests.



'Fifty-seven percent of the data requests we received from law enforcement in the U.S. contained a non-disclosure order that prohibited us from notifying the user, up from 50% in our last report,' Facebook Deputy General Counsel Chris Sonderby said in a blog post.



Facebook also said that for the first time, it has expanded the report beyond government requests to provide data regarding reports from rights holders related to intellectual property - covering copyright, trademark and counterfeit.



In the first half of 2017, Facebook received 224,464 copyright reports about content on Facebook, 41,854 trademark reports, and 14,279 counterfeit reports.



According to Facebook, the number of content restrictions for violating local law increased by 304 percent globally to 28,036 in the first half of 2017 from 6,944 in the second half of 2016.



This increase was primarily driven by a request from Mexican law enforcement to remove instances of a video depicting a school shooting in Monterrey in January. Facebook said it restricted access in Mexico to 20,506 instances of the video in the first half of 2017.



Meanwhile, there were 52 disruptions of Facebook services in nine countries in the first half of 2017, compared to 43 disruptions in 20 countries in the second half of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX