sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,093 Euro		+0,001
+1,09 %
WKN: A2DJV8 ISIN: CA80412L1076 Ticker-Symbol: SMK 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,088
0,104
16:54
0,092
0,102
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SATURN OIL & GAS INC
SATURN OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SATURN OIL & GAS INC0,093+1,09 %