ATLANTA, 2017-12-19 16:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of strategic corporate performance software, and EAMS Group, a global leader in the provision of enterprise asset and safety management services and solutions and digital transformation announce their joint partnership.



EAMS Group is recognized by IBM through their contribution to their EAM Maximo product roadmap as the Development Partner for Transportation, Infrastructure and Aviation Sectors as well as a Design Authority and IoT Platform partner across all industries and winning the IBM global award for IoT and Cognitive.



"Providing clients Industry solutions that align with ISO 55000 and that incorporate asset information models, leading specific industry processes and reporting and business intelligence on both mobile and desktop to enable customers to gain immediate value and a framework to digitally transform is fundamental to organizational success," said Andrew Evans, Chief Executive Officer EAMS Group. "Partnering with PowerPlan will provide further advantages for our clients to gain an integrated view of their assets health with comprehensive pre-configured reporting and best in class scenario planning to maximize spend and minimize risk."



"We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with EAMS Group. We believe their thought leadership in enterprise asset management combined with our integrated Asset Management Planning solution delivers the strategic and operational value our customers are looking for to better understand and optimize the potential of their asset portfolio," said Mark Stevens, PowerPlan Sales and Operations Director for EMEA.



PowerPlan's Asset Management Planning suite and the EAMS Groups Industry Solutions based upon IBM Maximo provide a complete view of your assets' health, giving you the detailed information you need to comply with standards such as ISO 55000 across Europe and Australia, MAP-21 legislation and EPA Consent decrees in the U.S. and requirements for funding purposes across the globe.



About PowerPlan



PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com.



About EAMS Group



EAMS Group is one of the world's most respected Enterprise Asset Management companies. Working in partnership with clients to embark on their Digital Transformation to meet and exceed their strategic objectives, delivering sustainability through new technologies, engineering and asset management. For more information on recent programmes, solutions, products, services and thought leadership visit www.eams-group.com



